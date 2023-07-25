Investigators seeking help locating homicide suspect who killed man in Long Beach

Authorities are seeking help locating a suspect whom they believe to be responsible for a homicide inside of a Long Beach residence late Monday.

According to Long Beach Police Department, detectives were sent to the 1700 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 9 p.m. after learning that a man was unresponsive inside of a home in the area.

Police found the man on the floor of the home suffering multiple injuries to his upper body, and determined that he was assaulted by another person.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators did not provide any information on the possible suspect or a motive in the assault.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.