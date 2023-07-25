Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigators seeking help locating homicide suspect who killed man in Long Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are seeking help locating a suspect whom they believe to be responsible for a homicide inside of a Long Beach residence late Monday. 

According to Long Beach Police Department, detectives were sent to the 1700 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 9 p.m. after learning that a man was unresponsive inside of a home in the area. 

Police found the man on the floor of the home suffering multiple injuries to his upper body, and determined that he was assaulted by another person.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics. His identity has not yet been released. 

Investigators did not provide any information on the possible suspect or a motive in the assault. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 6:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.