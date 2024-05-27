Investigation underway after man's body found in pool at Encino home

Man found dead in pool at home in Encino

Man found dead in pool at home in Encino

Man found dead in pool at home in Encino

An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in the swimming pool of a home in Encino on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Haskell Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. after learning of the discovery, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They arrived to find the body in the pool and determined the man dead at the scene. They say that it appeared that the body had been inside of the water for a while.

Police were also called to the scene, noting that the 911 call came from a family member who claimed that they found their male relative dead in the pool of a possible drowning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner was contacted to recover the body and determine the cause of death.

No further information was provided.