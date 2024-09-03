Investigation underway after burglary at Panorama City bank

Police are investigating a burglary that happened at a Panorama City bank on Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 8:15 a.m. at the Bank of America branch located in the 8300 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and found that a window at the bank had been shattered but no suspects were anywhere to be seen.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, detectives did not provide information on what, if anything, was taken. No suspect description was available.

"There was a company here ... watching the area, and I guess that's when they observed that the window was smashed and they called 9-1-1," said an LAPD officer at the scene.

No further information was provided.