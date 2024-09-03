Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after burglary at Panorama City bank

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a burglary that happened at a Panorama City bank on Tuesday morning. 

It happened at around 8:15 a.m. at the Bank of America branch located in the 8300 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived and found that a window at the bank had been shattered but no suspects were anywhere to be seen. 

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, detectives did not provide information on what, if anything, was taken. No suspect description was available.

"There was a company here ... watching the area, and I guess that's when they observed that the window was smashed and they called 9-1-1," said an LAPD officer at the scene. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

