Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation continues into fatal attack of man in San Gabriel Mountains

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities continued their investigation on Sunday into the death of a man in the San Gabriel Mountains.

On Saturday at around 3:28 p.m., deputies from the San Dimas Station responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on Mount Baldy Road, near Stoddard Canyon Falls in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man with serious trauma to his upper torso. Emergency personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing another man leave the area in a vehicle. This individual was later involved in a crash a few miles away and was subsequently detained for questioning.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities working to gather additional details.  Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.