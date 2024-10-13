Investigation continues into fatal attack of man in San Gabriel Mountains

Authorities continued their investigation on Sunday into the death of a man in the San Gabriel Mountains.

On Saturday at around 3:28 p.m., deputies from the San Dimas Station responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on Mount Baldy Road, near Stoddard Canyon Falls in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man with serious trauma to his upper torso. Emergency personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing another man leave the area in a vehicle. This individual was later involved in a crash a few miles away and was subsequently detained for questioning.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities working to gather additional details. Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.