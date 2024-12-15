Intense fire engulfs commercial building in Commerce

Firefighters are still on the scene battling lingering hotspots after a massive fire broke out at a commercial facility in Commerce late Saturday night.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene the fire, which started around 9:45 p.m., at the S Bravo Systems building located on the 2900 block of Vail Avenue near the 5 Freeway. The facility, which manufactures service station equipment, was quickly engulfed in flames, prompting a large-scale firefighting response.

Given the nature of S Bravo Systems' business, there were concerns about the potential for toxic fumes. In response, a HazMat team was dispatched to the scene as a precaution. Authorities have confirmed there are no concerns to neighboring businesses.

The intensity of the fire forced emergency crews to switch to a defensive strategy. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen rising from the building. However, as of Sunday morning, fire officials say the fire is mostly under control though crews continue to douse hotspots. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.