Inside SoCal: Yaamava' Resort & Casino Collection 86 (8/4)

Yaamava' Resort & Casino Collection 86

Experience an exclusive selection of the world's most unique spirits and wines. Collection 86 allows Yaamava's guests to taste and enjoy the rarest and finest wine and spirits typically reserved for private collectors, providing a truly unforgettable experience.

Collection 86

Sponsored by Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel offers many amenities: an expansive casino floor, various dining options from the premiere Pines Steakhouse to quick bites cafés, elegant rooms and suites, and a four-star Serrano Spa. But what distinguishes it from other resorts is its one-of-a-kind program: Collection 86, which features the most exclusive spirits, wine, beer, and cigars. This program has been established to allow their guest to experience something completely new and unique that they would not be able to experience anywhere else. Carefully chosen bottles of different spirits from collectors and places worldwide are part of Yaamava's spirits list. Unlike many other wine and spirit collections where the rarest bottles remain unopened, Collection 86 is designed for drinking. It invites guests to experience the rarest and most precious bottles without the pressure to buy the entire bottle. Collection 86 encourages enjoyment and appreciation of these exceptional spirits and wines and allows guests to learn the history and story behind the spirit.

Whether you're a gaming enthusiast, a connoisseur of fine beverages, or simply seeking a luxurious getaway, Yaamava' offers something for everyone. Book your next getaway at yaamava.com

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

777 San Manuel Blvd.

Highland, CA 92346

1-800-359-2464

yaamava.com