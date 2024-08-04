Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal

Inside SoCal: Yaamava' Resort & Casino Collection 86 (8/4)

By Erica Olsen

/ KCAL News

Yaamava' Resort & Casino Collection 86 

Experience an exclusive selection of the world's most unique spirits and wines. Collection 86 allows Yaamava's guests to taste and enjoy the rarest and finest wine and spirits typically reserved for private collectors, providing a truly unforgettable experience. 

Collection 86 

Sponsored by Yaamava' Resort & Casino 

Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel offers many amenities: an expansive casino floor, various dining options from the premiere Pines Steakhouse to quick bites cafés, elegant rooms and suites, and a four-star Serrano Spa. But what distinguishes it from other resorts is its one-of-a-kind program: Collection 86, which features the most exclusive spirits, wine, beer, and cigars. This program has been established to allow their guest to experience something completely new and unique that they would not be able to experience anywhere else. Carefully chosen bottles of different spirits from collectors and places worldwide are part of Yaamava's spirits list. Unlike many other wine and spirit collections where the rarest bottles remain unopened, Collection 86 is designed for drinking. It invites guests to experience the rarest and most precious bottles without the pressure to buy the entire bottle. Collection 86 encourages enjoyment and appreciation of these exceptional spirits and wines and allows guests to learn the history and story behind the spirit. 

Whether you're a gaming enthusiast, a connoisseur of fine beverages, or simply seeking a luxurious getaway, Yaamava' offers something for everyone. Book your next getaway at yaamava.com 

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel 

777 San Manuel Blvd. 

Highland, CA 92346 

1-800-359-2464 

yaamava.com  

Erica Olsen
erica-olsen-1200x800-2018.jpg

Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.