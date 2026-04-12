Inside SoCal: Vin et Hip Hop

Wine and hip hop: The most interesting pairing yet. This group might have unlocked the secret to bridging the diversity gap and sparking a new passion for wine.

VIN ET HIP HOP

It might seem like an unlikely pairing – wine and hip hop – but Jeremy Seysses of Domaine Dujac, Milena Berman, Loïc Lamy, and MC Jermaine Stone beg to differ. Both worlds are deeply rooted in storytelling, passion, and artistry. When this group founded Vin et Hip Hop, they sensed there was something compelling to explore in the seemingly unexpected combination, though they never imagined how quickly it would take off—first in France, and now in the United States.

Their inaugural U.S. event landed in none other than Los Angeles: 3 days of wine, food, and of course hip hop. Famed wine producers and the best of L.A.'s food scene collided with a soundtrack steeped in beats. It was a whirlwind—one that, until now, felt like a well-kept industry secret. But that's about to change. Vin et Hip Hop plans to return soon. To stay in the know, join their newsletter or visit their website: Vin et Hip-Hop