Inside SoCal | Unseen Beauty

BRAILLE INSTITUTE ART PROGRAM

When people are given the tools, support, and confidence to rediscover what's possible, something beautiful can happen. At the Braille Institute, individuals facing blindness and low vision are finding community, learning new skills, and expressing themselves through art in ways many never thought possible.

Plus, thanks to the extraordinary impact of dedicated volunteers like Lenny Gerard, the Braille Institute's art classes encourage students to see beyond the limits of sight and tap into the power of imagination. Together, they demonstrate that vision is not defined by what we see with our eyes, but by what we create, feel, and envision with our minds.

If you or someone you know is facing vision loss, learn more about the programs offered by visiting brailleinstitute.org.