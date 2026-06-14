Inside SoCal | Tuition Free Learning

Learning the skills for a new career can be debt-free thanks to the LAUSD DACE program, plus job placement support means you can leave employed in a matter of months.

Tuition Free Learning

Sponsered by LAUSD DACE

For many, the thought of starting a new career can seem daunting (and expensive!) if a degree or further education is required, which is why the Division of Adult & Career Education was formed by the LAUSD. Its mission is to support Angelinos through, "empowering all learners to reach their academic, career and civic goals." For those facing high barriers to employment, the Division strives to bring equity to their adult learners and help them succeed and thrive in the Greater Los Angeles community. What became obvious to our Inside SoCal crew is how passionate the teachers and administration are in helping their students meet their goals and realize their dreams. For many DACE teachers, this was exactly the first step they took toward success, and they are happily paying it forward – with no tuition cost for the student.

To learn more about their diverse programs, visit adulted.lausd.org.