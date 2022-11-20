Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal

Inside SoCal: The Giving Farm (11/20)

By Erica Olsen

/ CBS Los Angeles

Students alongside volunteers come together to harvest fresh produce for the local food bank.

Just behind the football field at Westminster High School is a very special area. It's called The Giving Farm, and it does just that. It gives students hands on education about how produce, fruit trees, bees and livestock operate in a commercial operation. Plus, thanks to their partnership with Future Farmers of America (FFA), they are also learning key leadership skills.

This farm also gives back to the community. Thanks to the support of Solutions for Urban Agriculture, the farm operates on a scale that can provide consistent food to the OC Food Bank. In fact, almost everything harvested on the property goes directly to the food bank, offering a weekly source of nutrient dense foods. With the rising cost of groceries, it couldn't come at a more crucial time.

If you are interested in volunteering at or donating to The Giving Farm, go to https://www.solutionsforurbanag.org/the-giving-farm.

Erica Olsen
erica-olsen-1200x800-2018.jpg

Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.