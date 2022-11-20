Inside SoCal: The Giving Farm (11/20)

Students alongside volunteers come together to harvest fresh produce for the local food bank.

Just behind the football field at Westminster High School is a very special area. It's called The Giving Farm, and it does just that. It gives students hands on education about how produce, fruit trees, bees and livestock operate in a commercial operation. Plus, thanks to their partnership with Future Farmers of America (FFA), they are also learning key leadership skills.

This farm also gives back to the community. Thanks to the support of Solutions for Urban Agriculture, the farm operates on a scale that can provide consistent food to the OC Food Bank. In fact, almost everything harvested on the property goes directly to the food bank, offering a weekly source of nutrient dense foods. With the rising cost of groceries, it couldn't come at a more crucial time.

If you are interested in volunteering at or donating to The Giving Farm, go to https://www.solutionsforurbanag.org/the-giving-farm.