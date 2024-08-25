Inside SoCal: The Bow & Arrow (8/25)

The Brooklyn Bowyer

Downtown LA is home to all sorts of interesting industrial spaces turned small businesses, and LA Woodshop is one of those. It's a resident space for professional woodworkers, each renting their own spot to do their craft, and a community where they can share their ideas, help one another and promote each other's work. At night and on weekends, it opens to the public for woodworking classes – no experience required, and even preferred. Eric Clem, the Brooklyn Bowyer (a bowyer is one who crafts bows), co-founded LA Woodshop with the goal of creating a space embraces like-minded artisans and nurtures talent and enthusiasm for the craft. As a professional bowyer (and archery enthusiast), he creates beautifully crafted wood bows using as much organic material as possible. As a teacher, his patience and knowledge can teach even the most inexperienced woodworkers to create a thing of wooden beauty.

To learn more about woodworking classes at the LA Woodshop, visit lawoodshop.com/classes.

LA Woodshop

1535 Paloma St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

lawoodshop.com

Pasadena Roving Archers

For nearly 90 years, Pasadena Roving Archers has provided a space for archery enthusiasts to practice and enjoy their sport. Located in Pasadena in the Lower Arroyo Park, you'll find an expansive archery range tucked under the trees, with over a dozen targets and ample opportunity to find zen in nature. For a nominal fee (just $5), the club offer classes for those new to the sport. In these first-time archery classes, the equipment is provided at no additional cost, as is the instruction and passion (archers love their sport!). To learn more, visit rovingarchers.com

Pasadena Roving Archers

415 South Arroyo Blvd.

Pasadena, CA