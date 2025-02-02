Inside SoCal: Musical Support (2/2)

MusiCares is an organization that offers a critical safety net for the music industry, particularly for those impacted by the recent wildfires.

MUSICARES

The mission of MusiCares is to "provide a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need, treating each case with integrity and confidentiality." What this means is that those performers and behind-the-scenes people working in the music industry here in our community have a place to go when times are tough. And I think we could all agree that January 2025 was tough. Those in front and behind-the-[music]scene lost their homes, like John Chavez and his family who own Ground Control Touring. You've probably heard the stories of musicians losing their equipment, studios, and instruments. All of these instances, this is when MusiCares can step in – no matter the extent of the situation. Small or large challenges, this organization provides the means to assist in crisis and all year long.

If you are in the music industry and in need of support, or would like to know more about the assistance they offer, go to MusiCares.org.