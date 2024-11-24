Inside SoCal | Little Ethiopia (11/24)

When you visit Little Ethiopia on Fairfax Avenue, this small block does a lot to inspire, educate, and feed all who pass through. From delicious doro wat to Ethiopian coffee, you're guaranteed a real taste of Africa.

MEALS BY GENET

It was a review in 2004 that changed the course of Genet Agonafer's life. Beloved restaurant critic, Jonathan Gold, gave a glowing review of Meals by Genet and people are still coming through her doors thanks to that very article. She's incredibly grateful, and she's also incredibly talented and driven. Her recipes can take days to execute, but she doesn't complain about it. It's simply the way to do it. Ethiopian culture loves bringing people together through food, so when you walk through those doors, expect to be embraced like a family member and to eat a feast. No silverware required thanks to the use of injera – a spongey flatbread that is typically used in Ethiopian cuisine to scoop up all the deliciousness. But if you prefer a fork, Genet always has your back. We recommend ordering the Doro Wat and Tofu Tibs.

Meals by Genet

Hours: 6-9PM / Friday – Sunday

1053 S Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90019

(323) 938-9304





DESTINATION ETHIOPIA

When Nikki Legesse walks down Fairfax Avenue in Little Ethiopia, she does so with a big smile, waving and chatting with the restaurant and business owners, lending a hand to the locals or anyone in need. She's at home here as this small, cultural neighborhood is filled with the smells and sounds from where she grew up. That passion for her Ethiopian heritage has passed down to her son, Markos. Together, they spearhead the efforts of Destination Ethiopia, an organization that implements beautification projects, cultural preservation, resources to local Ethiopian merchants and educational programs to anyone interested in learning about Ethiopian culture. Learn more about the organization at destinationlittleethiopia.org.