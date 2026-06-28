Inside SoCal: Jumping For Joy

The purpose of the 40+ double dutch club is to move in whatever way makes you smile. Built from one woman's need to find her way, it has become a movement across the nation, and every Saturday brings dozens of women to Inglewood to jump for joy.

40+ DOUBLE DUTCH CLUB

10 years ago, Pamela Robinson was in a serious depression and knew she needed to find her way back to herself and her happiness. She remembered how much joy she had jumping double dutch with her friends, so she did just that. A group of women in their 40s jumped one Saturday for fun. They were so uplifted by the experience that they all wanted to do it again the next week. When a local news station in Chicago aired their story, it went viral, and women from all over the country who heard about this double dutch club wanted in. Subclubs have sprung up in states from California all the way to North Carolina, where women gather to jump rope, hula hoop, dance, hopscotch and build friendships.

Today in Inglewood, you can join a subclub run by Stacy Adams-Wright that meets every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. All are welcome, but there are 4 rules:

1) You are a woman aged 40 years or older

2) No pets

3) No kids

4) No stress

To learn more about the 40+ Double Dutch Club, visit 40plusdoubledutchclub.org.