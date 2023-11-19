Inside SoCal: Fighting Fire (11/19)

There are different ways used to protect our homes and land from wildfire.

Venture Brush Goats

When the Thomas fire struck in 2017, Michael Leicht jumped into action. He wanted to be part of the solution to wildfire – providing a service and knowledge to help people maintain their land and homes and mitigate fire damage. Enter his herd of goats, full time "employees" of Ventura Brush Goats – the company Michael started in 2018. Not only do his goats graze happily in areas that could go up in flames, but they are also helping eliminate invasive plant species and improve the soil. With his trusty dog, Banjo, they move herds across acres upon acres. And thanks to special training with the fire department, Michael continues to learn how to best support fire control efforts and help Los Angeles and Ventura County individuals and companies protect themselves and their communities.

To learn more about Ventura Brush Goats and their offerings:

https://venturabrushgoats.com/

Phone: (805) 358-1841

Email: brushgoatquote@gmail.com

Glendale Fire Dept's Vegetation Management And Brush Abatement

In Glendale, Inspector Patty Mundo is the one to call when you need to understand wildfire control in your neighborhood. Prior to this role, she traveled the country fighting fires wherever needed. Now, back in her hometown of Los Angeles, she's fighting fires before they ignite. The Vegetation Management And Brush Abatement program with the Glendale Fire Dept is working to educate and inspire (and to some extent require) us all to do our part to protect our homes, which in turn protects our neighborhoods and those miles away. One thing Patty wants you to understand is how problematic palm trees can be if you don't clear the dead palm fronds. If these catch fire and catch the wind, they could travel miles to another area and start that on fire. Thanks to residents like Palma Vincenti who have worked with Inspector Mundo to understand what to do and how to do it, Palma has inspired those around her to care and make efforts in clearing up their own properties as fire insurance. She knows how precious her land is and encourages us all to think about the value of our homes and properties, and to please be a good steward to them.