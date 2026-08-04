Inside SoCal: Back to School

Summer's out, school's in session! From great deals on back-to-school basics and clothing to giving kids art, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the new school year.

BACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALS

Sponsored by WSS

When it comes to back-to-school, WSS packs a punch. From the basics like backpacks and tees, to name-brand streetwear and a huge selection of sneakers, it's got something for every age at affordable prices. Head to your local WSS or visit ShopWSS.com and get ready for the school year.

GIVE KIDS ART

When Kara Anton realized that art could not only offer children a creative outlet, but also social and emotional growth, she knew it was an opportunity to make a real impact on children's lives and their futures. Through art programs, workshops and kits, Give Kids Art is not only supporting the children in underserved communities, but also the art teachers whose budgets are often the first to get cut. To learn more, visit Give Kids Art. Additionally, you can support by donating an art kit here: Donate Now | Give Kids Art