Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell at jail in Santa Barbara

An investigation is underway after an inmate booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara, Calif. has died at a hospital after being found unresponsive. Authorities said the in-custody death was under multiple investigations. 

The inmate had been booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and felony hit-and-run with injuries on Thursday. 

Authorities said he was being housed in a single observation cell due to medical concerns, including alcohol detox, and was being checked by staff with regularity. 

But on Sunday, deputies found him unresponsive. Life-saving measures were administered and he was transported to the hospital where he died hours later. 

No further details were provided.

