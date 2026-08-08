Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after 5-car crash in Inglewood

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized after a five-car crash in Inglewood on Saturday morning. 

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, the crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of N. La Brea Avenue and W. Beach Avenue. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found two people trapped inside their vehicles following the five-car collision. 

Crews pronounced two of the victims dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified. 

Two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. While one of the victims was in critical condition, firefighters said that the other suffered minor injuries. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue