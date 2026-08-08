2 dead, 2 hospitalized after 5-car crash in Inglewood

Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized after a five-car crash in Inglewood on Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, the crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of N. La Brea Avenue and W. Beach Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two people trapped inside their vehicles following the five-car collision.

Crews pronounced two of the victims dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. While one of the victims was in critical condition, firefighters said that the other suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.