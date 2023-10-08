Watch CBS News
5 hospitalized after shooting in Inglewood

Five people were hospitalized after a shooting in Inglewood on Saturday. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known, but Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched paramedics to the scene, near Manchester Avenue and 11th Street, at around 4:40 p.m. 

None of the conditions of the victims are known. 

It was unclear if any arrests had been made in connection with the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

