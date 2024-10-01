In-N-Out vs. Habit burger wars play out on Southern California billboards

A new billboard campaign congratulating In-N-Out on their second-place achievement aims to steer burger lovers to a Double Char instead of a Double-Double.

A prominent Habit Burger & Grill billboard near LAX, across from an In-N-Out on Sepulveda Boulevard spells out, "Congrats on #2, In-N-Out," with a picture of a Habit burger below, saying its Double Char burger was voted #1 by USA Today.

The Habit is leaning on a 2024 USA Today poll, where its readers named Habit's Double Char as the best fast-food burger. In-N-Out came in with the second-best fast-food burger.

The July 2024 poll results described the Double Char with "two freshly chargrilled beef patties, caramelized onions, fresh lettuce and tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun," -- cheese can be added.

The USA Today's 10-best burger list says fans praise the In-N-Out Double-Double "because of the scrumptious freshly baked bun made with slow-rising sponge dough, two slices of American cheese, two patties of 100% American beef, onions, tomato, lettuce, and a proprietary spread recipe unchanged since 1948."

The Habit Burger Grill started in Santa Barbara in 1969, and has grown to some 350 restaurants.