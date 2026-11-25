The award-winning Il Girasole in Costa Mesa is opening up its dining room to families in need of a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow.

"Tomorrow's going to be a feast," chef and owner Antonio Bevacqua said. "We're going to serve the classic turkey dinner. Organic turkey, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, our famous homemade bread and here we have the cranberry sauce."

The fancy fine-dining Thanksgiving feast for 140 people will finish with a plate of pumpkin pie, mascarpone cheese and toasted walnuts. The Italian restaurant with a coastal Southern California twist will close to the public tomorrow to host the families in need.

"Because sometimes you just want to forget all the problems in your life and enjoy," Bevacqua said.

His team has been meal prepping up a storm to serve the community.

"I feel that it's priceless what you get back from that," Bevacqua said.

The restaurant has hosted this dinner every Thanksgiving since opening two years ago.

"Had a little kid last year that was like, 'Mom, this is amazing.' I was like almost crying myself," Bevacqua said.

Bevacqua added that this feast is part of their mission to give back. His team couldn't agree more, with many of them volunteering to come in on the holiday and make the families feel at home.

"Most of them are going to show up tomorrow, and we're going to have a beautiful family dinner with the employees as well," Bevacqua said.

The restaurant partnered with the nonprofit The Hub OC to connect with the families attending tomorrow.