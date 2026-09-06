Hurricane Marie brings rain to Southern California as bulk of storm remains offshore

A period of wet weather brought on by Hurricane Marie started in Southern California early Sunday morning, with much of Los Angeles County expected to receive up to 1 inch of rainfall, according to forecasters.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Sunday due to showers and potentially hazardous surf.

The National Weather Service said parts of LA County received as much as a tenth of an inch of rain per 30 minutes early Sunday, with more to come throughout the day.

"It's now looking likely that widespread 0.25-1 inches is likely at least across much of Los Angeles County, but these amounts could spill into eastern Ventura County," the NWS said in a bulletin.

Rain was expected to be lighter in Orange County and the Inland Empire, with totals topping out at about 0.25 to 0.5 inches.

The activity should last into the evening hours of Sunday before clearing up, the NWS said.

Hurricane Marie was still on a northwestern track as of Sunday, with the storm's outskirts bringing the rain to Southern California. Impacts were felt in some coastal communities Saturday evening in the form of flooding, but the weakening storm's minor flood impacts were at about 10% along the coast for Sunday, according to the NWS.

"It is a weakening hurricane, still a category 1, but that'll be a tropical storm later on [Sunday]," said CBS LA weather anchor Chloe Carlson.

Heat is expected to ramp back up across the region on Monday and into Tuesday, but the NWS said it couldn't rule out the possibility of additional showers or possible thunderstorms, though those would most likely hit mountain communities.

The NWS is continuing to warn swimmers that the storm is creating hazardous conditions in the ocean with increased chances of rip currents and large waves. Those conditions are expected to last through Tuesday.