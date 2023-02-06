Huntington Park police release video of Anthony Lowe Jr. shooting

In a news conference Monday, the Huntington Park Police Dept. released previously unseen video of the fatal officer-involved shooting of a double-amputee suspected in a stabbing in January.

According to the Huntington Park Police Dept., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Thursday, January 26.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Arriving officers spoke with the stabbing victim, who told them he was attacked by a man in a wheelchair.

Anthony Lowe Jr., a 36-year-old double amputee in a wheelchair, was found on the 1900 block of Slauson, about a half-mile away, police said. Officers said Lowe was armed with a 12-inch butcher knife.

In a statement, the department said officers deployed a Taser on Lowe twice. Huntington Park police said that Lowe continued to threaten officers with the knife, reportedly throwing it at them, and officers shot him. Lowe was struck in his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the family said Lowe was in a wheelchair with both legs amputated at the knees and was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was shot.