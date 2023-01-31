Activists demand justice after shooting death of double amputee by Huntington Park police

Activists outraged at the shooting death of a 36-year-old double amputee demanded justice and accountability Monday during a news conference.

The Coalition for Community Control Over the Police and the family of Anthony Lowe Jr. held the conference to bring awareness to Lowe's death.

"He was loved," said Ellakenyada Gorum, a cousin. "And it's sad how these police are getting away with killing our African American people. Just getting away with it."

Lowe's mother also spoke at the event, which was held outside the Huntington Park Police Department.

"My son was murdered. I don't want anyone to react on it. I just want you all to get justice," said Dorothy Lowe.

A spokesperson for the family said Lowe was in a wheelchair with both legs amputated at the knees. He was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was shot to death by Huntington Park police Thursday, the spokesperson added.

Police said they got a call that a man was stabbed by another man in a wheelchair. Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found Lowe with a 12-inch butcher knife.

Lowe's family said he could not have been a threat because he was in a wheelchair, and they need more answers from law enforcement.