Huntington Hospital in Pasadena reopens after receiving bomb threat from "extremist group," officials say

Huntington Hospital in Pasadena reopens after a bomb threat on Friday morning forced it to close, the Pasadena Police Department said.

A spokesperson for the city said that around 5:40 a.m., the hospital received a bomb threat "from an extremist group known to law enforcement." Officials did not provide further details on the group due to the investigation.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police provided an update that the incident had been cleared.

In a statement to CBS LA, the hospital said it received the all clear from law enforcement and normal operations were resuming. It also clarified that the hospital was not on lockdown.

"We are grateful for the swift response of our local law enforcement partners and appreciate the cooperation of our staff, patients, and visitors throughout this situation," the hospital said. "The safety and well-being of our patients, staff, and community remain our highest priority."

While police were conducting their investigation, emergency patients were being diverted to other local hospitals.