Huntington Beach US Open of Surfing kicks off this weekend

It's going to be a massive beach bash, with some elite surfing competition taking place for nine days in Huntington Beach as the 2024 Lexus US Open of Surfing kicks off Saturday.

The event is said to be the world's largest surf competition, attracting world-class surfers, with thousands of fans expected.

Aside from surfing, about 14 acres on the sand just south of the Huntington Beach Pier will be taken over by sponsor booths offering merch, demos and freebies, while skateboarding and music concerts add to the entertainment. There will also be a "beach bar" for the thirsty.

The surfing event hosts two competition divisions: the second stop of the WSL Longboard Tour, from Aug. 3 to 6, and the fourth stop on the WSL Challenger Series, the main qualification pathway to the elite Championship Tour.

The WSL's Challenger Series kicks off on Aug. 6 and continues through the remainder of the festival. This event draws up-and-coming surfers hoping to qualify for the World Tour and elite surfers, battling for the prestigious title.

The skate competitions on a 14-foot-tall vert ramp will showcase both women's and men's pro and amateur divisions.

The surfing competition is set to begin around 8 a.m. each day, depending on conditions, and continue into the afternoon.

