Huntington Beach City Council approves "non-sanctuary city" initiative

Following the inauguration of President Donald Trump and his promise to carry out mass deportations along with stricter immigration policies, the city of Huntington Beach has declared itself a "non-sanctuary city."

The Huntington Beach City Council approved an initiative brought by Mayor Pat Burns to declare the city a "non-sanctuary city for illegal immigration for the prevention of crime."

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - JANUARY 21: The Huntington Beach City Council meets to consider Mayor Pat Burns' initiative to declare the city a "non-sanctuary city" in Huntington Beach on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Pictured, from left, Councilmember Butch Twining, Councilmember Don Kennedy, mayor pro tem Casey McKeon, Mayor Pat Burns, Councilmember Gracey Van Der Mark and Councilmember Chad Williams. Councilmember Tony Strickland was not present. Getty Images

In a statement, the city said the purpose of the resolution is to cooperate with the federal government, the new Trump administration and Border Czar Tom Homan's work.

"City Officials have a duty to follow all laws, including federal immigration laws and neither the Governor nor the State will interfere with that. The City encourages other cities to join Huntington Beach by adopting their own Resolutions," the city council said in a statement.

Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates applauded the council's vote.

California's current sanctuary state law, known as the California Values Act or SB 54, was approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2017. It enforced that state and local resources can't be used to assist federal immigration authorities.

"I am pleased the City Council unanimously supported my initiative. This will be another effective tool to combat crime, and it will be a signal to would-be criminals, do not come to Huntington Beach," Burns said.

The council's initiative will take effect immediately.

Trump's sweeping executive orders on his first day included several aimed directly at immigration. His orders include suspending U.S. asylum law, increasing military presence at the southern border, ending birthright citizenship and suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

The legal battle to shut down some of these orders began quickly. A group of attorney generals including California's Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit suing Trump's order attempting to end birthright citizenship.



"We are asking a court to immediately block this order from taking effect and ensure that the rights of American-born children impacted by this order remain in effect while litigation proceeds," Bonta said in a statement. "The President has overstepped his authority by a mile with this order, and we will hold him accountable."