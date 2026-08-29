Hugo Lloris has MLS-leading 11th shutout this season for LAFC in 1-1 tie with DC United

Hugo Lloris had his MLS-leading 11th shutout this season for Los Angeles FC in a 0-0 tie with D.C. United on Saturday night.

LAFC (10-7-6) have scored two goals during their five-game winless streak that follows three consecutive victories by a combined score of 10-1.

Lloris finished with three saves. He pushed a first-touch shot by Jackson Hopkins from the center of the area over the crossbar in the 48th minute and made a diving stop of Louis Munteanu's low shot from near the top of the penalty arc in the 63rd to preserve the shutout.

Sean Johnson had one save for D.C. United (5-7-10), who are winless in five straight.