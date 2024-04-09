How to watch the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks game

KCAL News will be broadcasting the latest round of the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks rivalry on Tuesday, here's how you can watch!

The game is set to get underway at 7 p.m., with Sports Central's Jim Hill leading the pregame show live from the Honda Center in Anaheim.

How can I watch KCAL News?

You can watch on KCAL, which is Channel 9 with your local cable provider,

By using the CBS News app, which you can download here,

Stream the game on Pluto TV, where you can watch live television,



You can watch KCAL News by using the live player above.

What you should know

The Kings (41-25-11) and the Ducks (25-48-5) are having drastically different seasons as the playoffs approach, with LA currently sitting third in the Pacific Division standings while the Ducks are second to last, only ahead of the San Jose Sharks.

Though the Kings have not yet clinched a playoff spot, they're close to doing so for the third straight season as they've won seven of their last 10 games. Anaheim has not made the postseason since the 2017-18 season, still in the midst of roster rebuilding after selecting Leo Carlsson with the No. 2 overall pick in last year's NHL Draft.

Players to watch

Kings Captain Anze Kopitar has been a consistent and formidable force over the years, especially when facing off against the Ducks. He has the most points all-time against Anaheim with 87.

Ducks Center Mason McTavish is flourishing in his second full season in the league, despite making his debut in 2020. He's scored a career-high goals with 19, even though he's played 16 games less this year due to injury.