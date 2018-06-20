Jim Hill (CBS)

One of the nation's most respected sports anchors, Jim Hill has been a fixture on CBS2 in Los Angeles for more than 40 years. He appears on the station's weekday 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts and also hosts the weekend editions of "Sports Central" – Southern California's most comprehensive sports newscast.

Hill, who played defensive back in the National Football League, draws upon his experience as a player, his talents as a broadcaster and relationships with top athletes and coaches to deliver his award-winning sports reports.

In May 2006, Hill received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony that was attended by a Who's Who list of Hall of Fame athletes, entertainers and government leaders.

Hill was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2010. The same organization has named Hill and his CBS2 and KCAL9 colleagues the best television sports anchor staff in the Los Angeles area numerous times. In addition, he has been honored by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Los Angeles Press Club, Associated Press, United Press International and many other organizations.

He has also been recognized many times as Southern California's best sportscaster by a number of local newspapers. In addition, USA Today named him the best sports anchor in Los Angeles.

Hill began his career as a sportscaster with CBS2 in 1976. He initially spent 11 years with the CBS-owned station. Then, following four years with KABC-TV in Los Angeles, he rejoined CBS2 in March 1992.

Hill is active with several community and sports fitness organizations. He is a member of the board of directors of the Los Angeles Urban League and the advisory board for the Boy Scouts of America. Hill also serves as a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. In this honorary role, Hill works with the Office of the Mayor and the Department of Recreation and Parks in numerous youth outreach and sports fitness programs.

In addition, Hill is a member of the Governor of California's Board for Physical Fitness and Sports and the President's Council for Physical Fitness. He has previously served as chair of Los Angeles County's "Just Say No" anti-drug program, chair of the Watts Summer Games, president of Athletes for Kids and a member of the advisory board for the Grossman Burn Center.

In 2019, he received the Joseph M Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement from the LA Press Club.