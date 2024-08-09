How to get help if you were impacted by the Nixon Fire or another wildfire in Riverside County

People who lost their homes or suffered other losses and damages due to the Nixon Fire, which burned through more than 5,000 acres in Riverside County, can find crucial resources at a recovery center open Friday.

But there are emergency and recovery resources available to all wildfire victims in Riverside County, including everything from food assistance to property tax relief for damaged or destroyed homes.

On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., there's a Local Assistance Center set up at Anza Community Hall in the city of Anza where people affected by the Nixon Fire can get help from county agencies including the Department of Public Social Services, Housing and Workforce Services, the Riverside University Health System, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder and the American Red Cross.

AGUANGA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: A property burns during the Nixon Fire with evacuation orders in the area on July 29, 2024 near Aguanga, California. The wildfire in Riverside County has scorched 3,700 acres thus far. 726,000 acres have burned in California so far this year- more than five times the average for this point in the summer. / Getty Images

"Disasters are incredibly hard," the county's Emergency Management Department states online. "We know there are a wide range of emotions and fears that come with a disaster."

Currently, the Nixon Fire is the largest wildfire reported in Riverside County since the start of this year, according to data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It sparked on July 29 and quickly exploded in size.

It tore through the small town of Aguanga, destroying a total of 23 structures and damaging three, Cal Fire said.

Matthew Hendricks, whose home was destroyed in the blaze, looked over the piles of debris left behind just as he was leaving due to evacuation orders. He surveyed the damage to an appliance that runs the irrigation system for his home.

"It's going to cost me $5,000 to $10,000 to get this fixed — which I don't have," Hendricks said.

Another resident in the same area, Richard Enriquez, found few things still intact as he looked over where his home used to be.

"I lost everything," he said.

Wildfires have scorched around 10,500 acres in the county so far this year. For those who have lost their homes, or suffered any other losses to a wildfire in Riverside County, there's help available. Below is list of resources.

Property tax relief

Those whose property is damaged or destroyed by a wildfire in Riverside County may be eligible for property tax relief through the local Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder.

"In such cases, the Assessor's office will reappraise the property to reflect its damaged condition," agency says. "In addition, when you rebuild it in a like or similar manner, the property will retain its previous value for tax purposes."

You must apply within 12 months of your property being damaged or destroyed and the loss must be higher than $10,000.

The form for applying can be found here.

Help with insurance claims

If you're having problems filing an insurance claim after a wildfire, or facing delays and other issues, you can contact the Department of Insurance by calling (800) 927-4357 or visiting the department's page for help with claims.

Wildfire victims can find tips on filing claims or avoiding getting defrauded. There's also a list of home insurance companies, a list of centers where people can find in-person help with claims and an evacuation checklist for policyholders among other resources.

Food assistance



The state's CalFresh program is offering replacement benefits for those in California who have suffered food losses due to wildfires. People can report those losses by calling (877) 410-8827, visiting a local Department of Public Social Services office or submitting a report at BenefitsCal.com by Aug. 27.

Those not enrolled in CalFresh can still get help purchasing groceries by calling the same phone number or visiting the site.

"We urge them to report their food loss before the deadline to secure their replacement benefits," said Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.

Cleaning up after a wildfire



There can be hazardous conditions left behind when residents return to their neighborhood after a wildfire has torn through the area. So it's important to make sure it's safe to return and home insurance companies can usually give guidance on cleanups.

But there are also experts who can help with securing the safety of the area. A form must be completed and signed by the property owner to have such an expert come and do an inspection. This is called a Right of Entry form and it can be found here, along with other information on clearing hazardous materials.

Here is a fact sheet listing the dangers of post-fire cleanups and information on how to stay safe. The California Environmental Protection Agency also provides this fact sheet on such cleanup and recovery efforts.

Sheltering animals

There's a shelter for animals who have been evacuated at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter, located at 6851 Van Buren Boulevard in Jurupa Valley, which can be reached at (951) 358-7387.

There's also a shelter at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, located at 72-050 Pet Land Place in Thousand Palms. That shelter can be reached at (760) 343-3644 or (888) 636-7387.

If you're looking for help housing an equine or large animal, you can call (951) 358-6514. Those looking for assistance with small pets can call (951) 358-7387.

Protecting your health

Those needing such assistance with mental health struggles are advised to call the county's CARES hotline at 800-499-3008. Other resources including emergency hotlines for such help can be found here.

With air quality such a major concern after wildfires, it's important to pay attention to local air quality reports. You can enter your address on this page to see how the air is in your area. Tips on protecting your lung health, from staying indoors to running the air conditioner when possible, can be found here.

Preparing for a future fire or natural disaster

When having to move quickly due to evacuations, it's essential to be prepared if possible. Riverside County's Emergency Management Department suggests having an emergency kit for essential items and a family communications plan listing all important contacts such as phone numbers and emails for everyone in the family.

The department has a template form you can find here and more information on disaster preparation can be found here.

Information on local road closures are listed here and SoCal Edison has outages listed here.

You can also find emergency assistance groups such as the American Red Cross and other emergency tips and resources here.



