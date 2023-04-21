Houston man who made death threats to Rep. Maxine Waters is charged

A Houston man who allegedly made threatening phone calls of violence and death to Rep. Maxine Waters' Hawthorne office was charged Friday with four counts of making threats in interstate communications and four counts of threatening a United States official.

Brian Gaherty, 60, was arrested on April 13 and each count of making a threat to a U.S. official carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison. The charge of making threats in interstate communications carries a possible maximum penalty of five years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

An indictment filed in Los Angeles federal court alleges that Gaherty called the congresswoman's office four times last year -- twice on Aug. 8, once on Nov. 8, and again two days later.

Gaherty allegedly left four voicemails, each of which contained a threat. In one call Gaherty allegedly threatened to "cut your throat," court papers show.

The four counts of threatening a U.S. official allege that Gaherty "knowingly threatened to assault and kill " Waters, "with the intent to impede, intimidate and interfere" with the elected official while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties, according to the indictment.

"Threats to harm and kill an elected official impact the intended victim, her entire staff and every constituent who is not receiving services because the elected official is dealing with the security threat," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement.

"The entire Justice Department is dedicated to protecting American democracy, which includes combating threats that terrorize officials who have been elected to serve the public."

After Gaherty was arrested at his residence in Houston, he made a court appearance and on April 17 was ordered released on $100,000 bond, federal prosecutors said.

He is expected to appear for an arraignment in downtown Los Angeles in the coming weeks.