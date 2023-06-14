Watch CBS News
House intruder fatally shot by Orange County Sheriff's Deputies in Midway City

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A person who allegedly broke into a house in Midway City was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Van Buren Street about 5 a.m. on Wednesday to a report of "a subject breaking into a house and vandalizing property," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"A deputy-involved shooting occurred and subject is deceased at scene," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally shot person. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. 



First published on June 14, 2023 / 7:41 AM

