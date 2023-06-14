House intruder fatally shot by Orange County Sheriff's Deputies in Midway City
A person who allegedly broke into a house in Midway City was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Van Buren Street about 5 a.m. on Wednesday to a report of "a subject breaking into a house and vandalizing property," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
"A deputy-involved shooting occurred and subject is deceased at scene," the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally shot person. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.