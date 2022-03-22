4th horse dies this year at Los Alamitos Race Course

Another horse died after suffering racing injuries at Los Alamitos Race Course over the weekend marking the track's fourth horse death this year.

Stolen Lives was injured in Sunday night's ninth race and later died after finishing the race in last place, according to the California Horse Racing Board. He was 5 years old and had 20 career starts -- all at Los Alamitos -- and three first-place finishes.

He was owned by Vic3tory LLC, trained by Valentin Zamudio and his jockey was Armando Cervantes.

The day prior, 3-year-old filly Fastidious suffered a fatal injury at the track.

Fastidious pulled up before the wire in the seventh race Saturday at Los Alamitos, and the injury required euthanasia, Mike Marten of the California Horse Racing Board said.

The filly was owned by Ed Allred, who is also the owner of Los Alamitos Race Course, and trained by James Glenn Jr. Her jockey was Henry Reynoso Lopez, and Fastidious had three starts in her career, including Saturday's race — all at Los Alamitos, including two third-place finishes.

Stolen Lives is the fourth horse to die at the Cypress track this year and the third this month.

Ballet Royalty, a 6-year-old mare, died suddenly after a race on March 12. Big Fabuloso, a 4-year-old gelding, died after suffering an injury while racing on Jan. 8.

Last year, the track was briefly put on probation after 11 horses died from a racing or training injury.