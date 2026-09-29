Tito "Hood Santa" Rodriguez of Long Beach starts free plumbing school in honor of his brother

Tito Rodriguez, also known as "Hood Santa," isn't just giving gifts; he's dropping knowledge.

College may not be the path for everyone, and new statistics are proving that. Many Gen Z and Millennial workers who joined the trades are experiencing the lowest unemployment in decades.

The founder of the Local Hearts Foundation grew up poor in Long Beach after his father died when he was just six years old. His older brother, Raul, helped support the family as a plumber.

"He taught me to be mechanical, to work hard. He told me, 'bro, if you learn to work with your hands, you'll never be broke.' Those were his exact words," Rodriguez said of his brother Raul.

He followed in his footsteps and worked as a plumber for 10 years. "Around that same time, I produced some platinum music for Snoop Dogg," Rodriguez said.

Once music started paying the bills, he created the non-profit to give back to his community. But last year, his brother Raul died from cancer. In his honor, he launched Rodco Plumbing Academy, a free plumbing class for teens, taught and paid for by Rodriguez.

"You don't really see girls plumbing … so I thought I'd try it," student Mya Castillo said.

This comes just as a new analysis from the think tank Burning Glass Institute shows workers between the ages of 22 and 34 with no college degrees have the lowest unemployment rate in 20 years. They are choosing AI-proof trades

"Plumbing is the past, present, and the future. It ain't never going to go out," Rodriguez said.

"The streets are rough, tough, and dangerous. And it's to give them something to think about. They don't have to sell drugs. They don't have to join a gang. They don't have to follow a cousin that's into nonsense. You can become a blue-collar worker, make money… and save your cousin, too."