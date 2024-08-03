Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway in Compton

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened in Compton on Saturday evening. 

It happened at around 7 p.m. near S. Bentley Avenue and E. Greenleaf Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

They arrived to the scene after learning of a shooting in the area, the statement said. 

Information on the investigation remains limited, but deputies say that the victim, only described as a man, was pronounce dead at the scene. 

He has not yet been identified. 

There was no information available on a suspect. 

SkyCal flew over the scene of the incident, where a white sedan with serious front end damage could be seen in the middle of the road. 

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

