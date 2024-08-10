Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead on street in Venice

By Dean Fioresi

A homicide investigation is underway in Venice after a man was found dead on the street early Saturday morning. 

Officers were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They arrived to find a man suffering from a puncture wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. 

He has not yet been identified. 

Investigators have not provided information on a suspect or a motive in the incident. No arrests have yet been announced. 

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LAPD. 

