Homeboy Industries brings thousands together for 17th annual 5K

Thousands of runners, walkers, volunteers and families gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for Homeboy Industries' 17th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk and Community Festival.

The annual event raises money to support Homeboy Industries, which provides services designed to help people leave gang involvement and successfully reenter their communities.

Among those sharing their personal story was Claudia Garcia, the catering manager at Homegirl Café. Garcia said she initially came to Homeboy Industries because she was on probation and needed to complete community service. Although she was reluctant to participate at first, she eventually embraced the program and the support it offered.

Garcia later served time in prison but said she knew Homeboy Industries would welcome her when she returned. Fifteen years later, she has built a career with the organization and now helps mentor others who are working to change their lives.

Garcia said the support she received not only helped her rebuild her own life, but also motivated her to become a source of support for others going through similar struggles.

"I think they love you when you don't love yourself. And when you don't love them, you learn to love," Garcia said. "It makes me very happy to be a mentor and to be able to help others."

Organizers expected more than 5,000 participants throughout the event.