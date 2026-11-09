LA County man convicted for $10 million dollar Home Depot theft ring operation

A Los Angeles County man has been convicted of nearly 30 felonies for an organized retail theft ring resulting in nearly $10 million in stolen property from Southern California Home Depot stores.

In a news release shared Monday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said that Eber Bonilla Lopez, 40, of Pomona, was convicted of 27 felony counts he faced for his part in the retail theft conspiracy. Bonilla Lopez was convicted of 13 counts of organized retail theft, three counts of grand theft, three counts of receiving stolen property valued over $950 and eight counts of conspiracy to commit a crime. Additionally, jurors found true special allegations that the thefts were committed in concert.

Bonilla Lopez was one of nine people charged in August 2025 following what prosecutors called an "extensive investigation" into organized retail theft targeting Home Depot stores. Detectives found two theft crews responsible for "repeatedly stealing high-value electrical merchandise, including dimmer switches, circuit breakers and electrical outlets."

Eber Bonilla Lopez. Ventura County District Attorney's Office

The suspects then supplied the stolen goods to people who resold the items through wholesale businesses and online marketplaces, prosecutors said.

Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force investigators connected the crews to more than 600 thefts across Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

"Home Depot estimated the criminal enterprise was responsible for at least $10 million in stolen merchandise over several years," the DA's Office release said. "Following the arrests, investigators seized at least $3.7 million in stolen Home Depot property."

Bonilla Lopez is due back in court on December 7 for sentencing, where he faces the possibility of decades in prison, prosecutors said.

"This conviction is a significant step toward holding accountable those responsible for a sophisticated criminal enterprise that caused millions of dollars in losses to businesses across Southern California," Ventura County DA Erik Nasarenko said in a statement. "Organized retail theft is not a victimless crime. These operations hurt businesses, impact employees and ultimately drive up costs for consumers."