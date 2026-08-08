Forward progress stopped for fire burning near Ventura County's Lake Piru; evacuations lifted

Evacuation orders and warnings were temporarily issued on Saturday afternoon after a quickly moving brush fire broke out near Lake Piru in Ventura County.

The blaze was first reported near the 6700 block of Holser Canyon Road at around 1 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Crews said that the fire was estimated at around 20 acres at the time as it burned in light to medium brush.

At 3 p.m., VCFD officials said that crews were making "excellent progress from both the air and ground."

"The early arrival of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft has significantly supported suppression efforts," firefighters said.

At around 4 p.m., firefighters said the fire had burned 167 acres, and two hours later they reported that the forward progress of the blaze had been stopped.

The charred hillsides left by the Piru Fire on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. CBS LA

Evacuation orders were temporarily issued in the area surrounding the lake, but they were all downgraded to warnings just before 5 p.m.

While evacuation warnings in Los Angeles County were downgraded a little before 6:30 p.m., they still remained in place in Ventura County, including in zones:

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported and it's unclear if any structures were immediately threatened by the blaze.

More than 200 firefighters were assigned to the battle the fire, and multiple water-dropping aircrafts were also assisting with the firefight.

After getting the upper hand, VCFD officials said that crews would remain on scene overnight to continue mopping up hotspots and strengthening containment lines.