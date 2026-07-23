Pedro Pascal and Karol G among the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame class
A new group of stars will be leaving their mark on the sidewalks of Tinseltown next year. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame class Thursday morning.
The star-studded lineup of 32 includes many famous faces, such as Pedro Pascal, Karol G, The Ramones, Lisa Kudrow, Keke Palmer and Smashing Pumpkins.
The honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations and announced today by actress Ming-Na Wen, recording artist Sheila E. and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Frierson. The event was held at Funko Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard.
The honorees were ratified on Wednesday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment," Walk of Fame Selection Chairman Peter Roth said in a statement.
Here is the complete list of honorees:
Motion Pictures:
- Cheech & Chong
- Idris Elba
- Sam Elliott
- Elle Fanning & Dakota Fanning (double ceremony)
- Kate Hudson
- Delroy Lindo
- Sam Rockwell
- Ted Sarandos
Television:
- David Alan Grier
- Lisa Kudrow
- Bill Lawrence
- Pedro Pascal
- Adam Scott
- Jeff Probst
- Keke Palmer
- Raven-Symoné
Recording
- Karol G
- David Guetta
- Waylon Jennings (Posthumous)
- The Ramones
- Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash)
- Marc Shaiman
- Sia
- Smashing Pumpkins
- Linkin Park
- Lil Wayne
Live Theatre/Live Performance
- Jo Koy
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Roberto Bolle
Sports Entertainment
- Jimmie Johnson
Radio:
- Lenard "Charlamagne tha God" McKelvey