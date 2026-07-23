Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedro Pascal and Karol G among the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame class

By
Mika Edwards
Executive Producer of Streaming and Digital, CBS Los Angeles
Mika Edwards is executive producer of streaming and digital for CBS News Los Angeles. She started at KCAL News as a news producer and previously worked in the Bay Area in both print and broadcast.
Read Full Bio
Mika Edwards

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A new group of stars will be leaving their mark on the sidewalks of Tinseltown next year.  The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame class Thursday morning.

The star-studded lineup of 32 includes many famous faces, such as Pedro Pascal, Karol G, The Ramones, Lisa Kudrow, Keke Palmer and Smashing Pumpkins.

The honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations and announced today by actress Ming-Na Wen, recording artist Sheila E. and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Frierson. The event was held at Funko Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2027 Announcement Press Conference
Sheila E. and Ming-Na Wen announce the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 at Funko Hollywood. Getty Images

The honorees were ratified on Wednesday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment," Walk of Fame Selection Chairman Peter Roth said in a statement.

Here is the complete list of honorees:

Motion Pictures:

  • Cheech & Chong  
  • Idris Elba
  • Sam Elliott 
  • Elle Fanning & Dakota Fanning (double ceremony)  
  • Kate Hudson  
  • Delroy Lindo  
  • Sam Rockwell  
  • Ted Sarandos

Television:

  • David Alan Grier  
  • Lisa Kudrow  
  • Bill Lawrence  
  • Pedro Pascal  
  • Adam Scott  
  • Jeff Probst  
  • Keke Palmer  
  • Raven-Symoné  

Recording

  • Karol G  
  • David Guetta  
  • Waylon Jennings (Posthumous)  
  • The Ramones  
  • Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash)  
  • Marc Shaiman  
  • Sia  
  • Smashing Pumpkins  
  • Linkin Park  
  • Lil Wayne

Live Theatre/Live Performance  

  • Jo Koy  
  • Nicole Scherzinger  
  • Roberto Bolle

Sports Entertainment

  • Jimmie Johnson   

Radio:

  • Lenard "Charlamagne tha God" McKelvey  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue