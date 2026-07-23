Pedro Pascal and Karol G among the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame class

A new group of stars will be leaving their mark on the sidewalks of Tinseltown next year. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame class Thursday morning.

The star-studded lineup of 32 includes many famous faces, such as Pedro Pascal, Karol G, The Ramones, Lisa Kudrow, Keke Palmer and Smashing Pumpkins.

The honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations and announced today by actress Ming-Na Wen, recording artist Sheila E. and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Frierson. The event was held at Funko Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard.

Sheila E. and Ming-Na Wen announce the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 at Funko Hollywood. Getty Images

The honorees were ratified on Wednesday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment," Walk of Fame Selection Chairman Peter Roth said in a statement.

Here is the complete list of honorees:

Motion Pictures:

Cheech & Chong

Idris Elba

Sam Elliott

Elle Fanning & Dakota Fanning (double ceremony)

Kate Hudson

Delroy Lindo

Sam Rockwell

Ted Sarandos

Television:

David Alan Grier

Lisa Kudrow

Bill Lawrence

Pedro Pascal

Adam Scott

Jeff Probst

Keke Palmer

Raven-Symoné

Recording

Karol G

David Guetta

Waylon Jennings (Posthumous)

The Ramones

Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash)

Marc Shaiman

Sia

Smashing Pumpkins

Linkin Park

Lil Wayne

Live Theatre/Live Performance

Jo Koy

Nicole Scherzinger

Roberto Bolle

Sports Entertainment

Jimmie Johnson



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