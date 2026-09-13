17-year-old boy hospitalized after Hollywood shooting; multiple suspects in custody

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Hollywood on Sunday night and multiple suspects are in custody, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers said they were called to the 6200 block of Selma Avenue, near Vista Del Mar Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAPD officers arrested two suspects, both only described as males, about two miles away near Hollywood Boulevard and Gower Street.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and police have not yet determined a motive.

Aerial footage showed LAPD officers scouring a parking lot in the area. Nearly a dozen vehicles were in the parking lot, which was surrounded by police tape. One officer was seen standing next to what appeared to be a handgun on the sidewalk near an electric scooter.