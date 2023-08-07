Hollywood stabbing incident: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized; woman arrested

One dead, 1 hospitalized in Hollywood stabbing; woman arrested

One dead, 1 hospitalized in Hollywood stabbing; woman arrested

One dead, 1 hospitalized in Hollywood stabbing; woman arrested

Two women were hospitalized after a verbal dispute escalated into a double stabbing in Hollywood early Monday. One of the victims died in the hospital. A third woman was arrested.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the 7200 block of West Sunset Boulevard at Fuller Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Monday. KCAL News

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the 7200 block of West Sunset Boulevard at Fuller Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Monday.

A 46-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and later died in the hospital, according to the LAPD. A second woman, age 26, was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to survive.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. Charges were not immediately announced.