Hollywood stabbing incident: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized; woman arrested
Two women were hospitalized after a verbal dispute escalated into a double stabbing in Hollywood early Monday. One of the victims died in the hospital. A third woman was arrested.
Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the 7200 block of West Sunset Boulevard at Fuller Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Monday.
A 46-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and later died in the hospital, according to the LAPD. A second woman, age 26, was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to survive.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. Charges were not immediately announced.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.