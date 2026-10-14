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Video shows Hollywood sinkhole swallowing Spectrum van

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Wild aerial footage showed a sinkhole that swallowed a van in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The footage was captured near the intersection of Franklin and Normandie avenues, near the John Sowden House, just before noon. The front half of a Spectrum van was entirely underground, with its back tires anchored at street level. 

Spectrum told CBS LA in a statement that a technician was working in the area when the sinkhole opened up, and the individual was uninjured.

"We're working with local officials and first responders, and we'll support them however we can as they assess the situation," a Spectrum spokesperson said.

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CBS LA

It's not yet clear how the sinkhole opened up. Video posted to The Citizen App showed a large stream of water flowing through the area on Wednesday morning.

Street closures haven't been announced.

No additional details were available as of noon Wednesday.

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