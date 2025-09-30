Six people arrested for attempting to hang banner from Hollywood sign, police say

Six arrested for attempting to hang banner from Hollywood sign, police say

Six people were arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to fly a banner from the Hollywood Sign, police said.

In a post on Instagram, Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Hollywood station said that the suspects "trespassed all the way up to the Hollywood Sign," where they tried to hang a banner from the second "O."

The suspects kneeling as LAPD officers placed them into custody over the weekend. Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood/Instagram

It's unclear exactly what message the banner was attempting to portray.

Police, working with L.A. City Park Rangers arrived at the area and took all six of the suspects into custody without further incident. They didn't note what charges they may face.

The social media post showed an image taken from an aerial angle, with the suspects gathered around the base of the sign as they tried to hang the banner. More images also showed the suspects kneeling as they were placed in handcuffs, with the Hollywood Sign in the background.