2 hospitalized after Hollywood crash involving LAPD cruiser

Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser in Hollywood on Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Yucca Street and N. Las Palmas Avenue, LAPD officials told CBS LA.

Police said four people were injured in the incident, two of whom required hospitalization. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation, but aerial footage showed a black SUV that appeared to have collided with the rear of the LAPD patrol car. Police tape surrounded the wreckage from the crash and the street where the collision occurred.