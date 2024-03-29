Hollywood Hills prepare for possible landslides during Easter weekend storm

Seeing damage to homes in the Hollywood Hills from recent storms is alarming on its own, but knowing another storm is coming to the steep area makes it even worse.

"I think it's just treacherous. One time, I couldn't even get up," nanny Maureen McKenna said. "Thank goodness there's two roads coming up. I wouldn't have been able to get to the house."

McKenna is a nanny for a family who lives in the Hollywood Hills, so she's in the Hollywood Hills every day. She said these storms always bring a bit of anxiety for homeowners.

"I'm sure it's on their mind, they'll prepare for it, definitely," she said. "I live in Torrance and I'll prepare for it. You just have to be prepared. The weather can be so extreme."

As Los Angeles braces for this weekend's storm, it's hard to miss what happened recently just down the street. A few homes on Flicker Way were red-tagged after part of the hill in their backyards gave away. Boulders and debris crashed into the back of their homes as you see here.

"Oh my God, I felt so sorry for the owners because I don't know if they have to tear down the houses or how much dirt came down that hill," one resident said.

Some homeowners who have seen a lot of rain in LA said they're not too concerned, but officials encourage everyone to take the rain seriously.

"We don't want people to be necessarily concerned, however, take appropriate precautions especially if you live in an area where there are steep hillsides," Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said.

Scott said his team is ready for the storm, which will bring a tough combination of rain and cold wind.

"We are going to augment our resources," he said. "We're going to put additional boots on the ground that are swift water rescue trained that can quickly respond to any problems that come up from the rain."