Multiple mudslides force indefinite closure of Mulholland Drive in Studio City
Several mudslides early Wednesday afternoon have forced the indefinite closure of Mulholland Drive in Studio City.
The slides were reported at around noon, prompting officials to close the half-mile stretch of road between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive. Additionally, S. Coldwater Canyon Drive was also closed at Mulholland after the series of slides happened.
Video from SkyCal showed mud and rock covering different parts of the road, as well as sections of earth that had given way underneath the street itself, which had collapsed.
So far there have been no reports of injury.
It remains unclear if any of the homes in the area are at risk due to the slides, but footage from the scene showed a considerable amount of earth that had given way near at least one house at the top of the hill looking over Mulholland Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
