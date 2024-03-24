Watch CBS News
Multiple homes red-tagged after landslide in Hollywood Hills

By Dean Fioresi

Yet another round of rain on Sunday added to the already saturated soil in Southern California, resulting in several Hollywood Hills homes getting red-tagged. 

Aerial view of the landslide via SkyCal. KCAL News

A landslide, which happened behind some homes in the 9200 block of Flicker Way, led to three homes getting flagged by Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety officials. 

Firefighters were called to the scene on Sunday morning after learning of the "hill movement," they told KCAL News. 

No injuries have been reported and no rescues were necessary. 

The extremely wet winter season created severe issues across the region, leading to hundreds of reported mudslides and landslides since the start of the year. 

Severe land movement led to the red-tagging of homes in Rancho Palos Verdes and Sherman Oaks in recent months. 

First published on March 24, 2024 / 5:40 PM PDT

