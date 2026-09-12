Police shooting under investigation in Hollywood Hills

An investigation was underway in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday night after a police shooting left one person wounded.

Los Angeles Police Department officers said that the shooting took place in the 9300 block of Warbler Way and that one person was wounded in the incident. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, but LAPD officers told CBS LA that they were initially called to the home for reports of a domestic violence incident involving a man allegedly armed with a knife.

Officers said the suspect, a man in his 30s, was "behaving erratically" due to alcohol consumption, and that at least one other person at the home was stabbed or cut by the suspect.

All officers were unharmed, LAPD officials said.

Aerial footage showed a large section of street blocked off near a home with several police cars and a fire engine stopped out front. Multiple police officers were seen inside a residence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.